The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform aerial maneuvers during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. For over seven decades, the Thunderbirds have been considered one of the top military aircraft demonstration teams, with a mission of inspiring and recruiting new and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2025 17:22
|Photo ID:
|8983107
|VIRIN:
|250419-F-BR206-2875
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.59 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings Over West Texas: Day 1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adrien Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.