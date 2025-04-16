Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform aerial maneuvers during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. For over seven decades, the Thunderbirds have been considered one of the top military aircraft demonstration teams, with a mission of inspiring and recruiting new and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)