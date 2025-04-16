Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 1 [Image 4 of 7]

    Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran 

    7th Bomb Wing

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform aerial maneuvers during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. For over seven decades, the Thunderbirds have been considered one of the top military aircraft demonstration teams, with a mission of inspiring and recruiting new and future Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025 17:22
    VIRIN: 250419-F-BR206-2875
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    This work, Wings Over West Texas: Day 1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Adrien Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Airshow
    Dyess
    USAF

