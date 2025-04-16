Wings Over West Texas: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform an aerial demonstration during the Wings Over West Texas Airshow at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2025. Wings Over West Texas: A Salute to Western Heritage was a free event open to the public designed to inspire future generations about different opportunities within the aviation industry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)