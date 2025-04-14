Misawa AB Town Hall: PCS and Housing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Hawk, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron first sergeant, responds to questions about housing during a town hall at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2025. Addressing housing concerns highlights the 35th Fighter Wing’s steadfast dedication to supporting Airmen and their families, ensuring mission execution and maintaining operational readiness during their transition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)