Misawa AB Town Hall: PCS and Housing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, discusses Permanent Change of Station (PCS) and housing during a town hall at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2025. Clear communication and support during the PCS and housing process are critical to ensuring seamless transitions, preserving operational readiness, and maintaining mission effectiveness through robust support for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)