Misawa AB Town Hall: PCS and Housing

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony Sutton, 35th Force Support Squadron personnel flight chief, answers a question about the Permanent Change of Station (PCS) orders process during a PCS and housing town hall at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2025. Clarification of the PCS orders process underscores the 35th Fighter Wing’s dedication to ensuring personnel transition seamlessly, preserving mission continuity and maximizing operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)