Misawa AB Town Hall: PCS and Housing

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Hawk, left, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron first sergeant, discusses personal property and passenger travel during a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) and housing town hall at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2025. Efficient management of personal property and passenger travel is vital to sustaining the 35th Fighter Wing’s combat readiness by ensuring Airmen and their families transition seamlessly, enabling uninterrupted mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)