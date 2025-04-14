Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa AB Town Hall: PCS and Housing [Image 1 of 5]

    Misawa AB Town Hall: PCS and Housing

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Hawk, left, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron first sergeant, discusses personal property and passenger travel during a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) and housing town hall at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2025. Efficient management of personal property and passenger travel is vital to sustaining the 35th Fighter Wing’s combat readiness by ensuring Airmen and their families transition seamlessly, enabling uninterrupted mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 00:28
    Photo ID: 8978390
    VIRIN: 250416-F-VQ736-1029
    Resolution: 3645x2273
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Misawa AB Town Hall: PCS and Housing [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    pcs
    housing
    support
    Misawa AB
    35th FW

