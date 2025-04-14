Misawa AB Town Hall: PCS and Housing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Blomberg, left, 35th Civil Engineering Squadron commander, hands the microphone over to U.S. Air Force Maj. David Parks, 35th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron director of psychological health, during a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) and housing town hall at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2025. The 35th Fighter Wing’s integrated approach to addressing both infrastructure and mental readiness ensures Airmen are fully prepared to execute the mission with resilience and precision during PCS transitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)