Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Barboza, left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Davis, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron (LRS) ground transport operators, work together to operate a forklift for the Rhino Express program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2025. Cargo transport operations are critical to the 35th LRS Rhino Express program and the 35th Fighter Wing mission as it ensures safe cargo handling and supports timely and reliable mission readiness for agile combat employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 00:34
    Photo ID: 8976259
    VIRIN: 250415-F-VQ736-1050
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.55 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces
    LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces
    LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces
    LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    transport
    Japan
    LRS
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    Rhino Express

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download