LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Barboza, left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Davis, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron (LRS) ground transport operators, work together to operate a forklift for the Rhino Express program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2025. Cargo transport operations are critical to the 35th LRS Rhino Express program and the 35th Fighter Wing mission as it ensures safe cargo handling and supports timely and reliable mission readiness for agile combat employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)