    LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces [Image 3 of 4]

    LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Davis 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron (LRS) ground transport operator, tightens a ratchet strap to secure cargo for the Rhino Express program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2025. Securing cargo is essential to the 35th LRS Rhino Express program and the 35th Fighter Wing as it ensures safe transport, prevents damage to critical equipment, and supports mission readiness by enabling rapid and efficient deployments under agile combat employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

