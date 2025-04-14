LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Davis 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron (LRS) ground transport operator, tightens a ratchet strap to secure cargo for the Rhino Express program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2025. Securing cargo is essential to the 35th LRS Rhino Express program and the 35th Fighter Wing as it ensures safe transport, prevents damage to critical equipment, and supports mission readiness by enabling rapid and efficient deployments under agile combat employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)