Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Cargo is loaded into a shipping container in support of the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Rhino Express program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2025. Careful cargo placement is crucial to 35th Fighter Wing operations as it prevents equipment damage and supports safe, efficient transport for mission success, particularly during Rhino Express operations that demand rapid, secure movement of supplies across rugged and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 00:34
    Photo ID: 8976256
    VIRIN: 250415-F-VQ736-1074
    Resolution: 4702x3139
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces
    LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces
    LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces
    LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    transport
    Japan
    LRS
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    Rhino Express

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download