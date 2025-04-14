LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cargo is loaded into a shipping container in support of the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Rhino Express program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2025. Careful cargo placement is crucial to 35th Fighter Wing operations as it prevents equipment damage and supports safe, efficient transport for mission success, particularly during Rhino Express operations that demand rapid, secure movement of supplies across rugged and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)