35th LRS Ground Transportation section earns Wheeled Warrior Award

Photo By Airman Hannah Bench | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Barboza, left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Davis, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron (LRS) ground transport operators, load cargo for the Rhino Express program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2025. Timely cargo loading ensures essential equipment is moved efficiently to maintain rapid response and continuous mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan — The 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) Ground Transportation section recently earned the 2024 Wheeled Warrior Award, the Air Force’s highest honor for a ground transportation section, in recognition of its outstanding mission support and innovative logistics solutions that directly contributed to operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific.



The section played a crucial role in several high-profile missions, including the first Combat Ammunition Production Exercise (CAPEX) in 30 years. By integrating tractor-trailer capabilities with transportation and munitions systems specialists, the team coordinated 43 Airmen to deliver live munitions to multiple Agile Combat Employment sites, strengthening interoperability with U.S. and allied forces and contributing to mission success in the region.



“We focus on getting critical supplies where they need to be, quickly and efficiently,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Dillier, 35th LRS Ground Transportation section chief. “This award reflects the dedication of our team to ensuring mission success.”



A cornerstone of the team’s logistical support is Rhino Express, a weekly transport service to Yokota Air Base. Launched in 2022, the service has been integral in streamlining the transportation of critical supplies, ensuring the timely delivery of materials essential for maintaining readiness between Misawa and Yokota.



Despite the challenges of navigating narrow Japanese roads with large, unfamiliar vehicles, Ground Transportation Airmen have consistently delivered on mission demands. Their dedication to overcoming logistical hurdles has been vital in reinforcing operational readiness and supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission.



“A lot of us were the boots on the ground, doing all the driving and operating, staying up late,” said U.S. Air Force Airman Matthew Common, 35th LRS Ground Transportation section operator. “Without our dispatchers and leadership, though, it would’ve been much harder to accomplish.”



The section also played an instrumental role in air-to-surface missile operations, reducing download times by six hours and supporting a $369 million missile stockpile. Additionally, their work in transporting classified assets to Shariki Base has reinforced the region’s defense against ballistic missile threats.



During the KEEN SWORD exercise, the team implemented a multi-modal transportation strategy by combining truck and ferry transport to resupply mission areas across the first island chain. This approach improved operational efficiency and was later adopted as a best practice by other Air Force units.



The section’s impact also extends to intra-theater distribution. Over the course of 48 missions, they moved 80,000 tons of classified assets, cutting transit times by 19 days and saving the Air Force $672,000 in shipping costs. Beyond these efforts, the team has helped refine logistics processes by rewriting the Transportation Specialist skill-level training program and leading the Vehicle Procurement Working Group, which aligns the career field with the Air Force’s $864 million vehicle modernization initiative.



“We’re always looking for ways to improve,” Dillier said. “Innovation and efficiency are part of our DNA, and the results speak for themselves.”



Through their work, the 35th LRS Ground Transportation section has made a significant contribution to the success of operations across the Indo-Pacific. By enhancing logistical processes and supporting critical missions, they continue to play a vital role in strengthening regional security and contributing to the broader strategic objectives of the U.S. Air Force.