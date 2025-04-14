LRS Rhino Express: Swift Transport, Unstoppable Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Barboza, left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Davis, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron (LRS) ground transport operators, load cargo for the Rhino Express program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2025. Timely cargo loading ensures essential equipment is moved efficiently to maintain rapid response and continuous mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)