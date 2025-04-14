George Washington Sailors Participate in an OC Spray Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman Adrian Henry, from Clinton, North Carolina, assigned to supply department’s food services division onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), washes his face during security reaction force basic training after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) at Purdy Fitness Center on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 15, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)