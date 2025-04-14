George Washington Sailors Participate in an OC Spray Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alejandro Rodriguez, from Palm Bay, Florida, assigned to security department onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), waits before participating in the oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray course as the attacker at Purdy Fitness Center on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 15, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)