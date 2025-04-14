George Washington Sailors Participate in an OC Spray Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Johnathan Espinoza, from Fresno, California, assigned to weapons department’s flight deck armament division onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), squeezes his eyes shut as he is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) during security reaction force basic training at Purdy Fitness Center on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 15, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)