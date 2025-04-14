Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Apprentice Jamilka Perez-Cologne, from Tampa, Florida, assigned to aircraft intermediate maintenance department’s administration division onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), poses for a photo after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) at Purdy Fitness Center on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 15, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 21:27
|Photo ID:
|8976008
|VIRIN:
|250415-N-VX022-1757
|Resolution:
|4205x3154
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, George Washington Sailors Participate in an OC Spray Course [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.