    George Washington Sailors Participate in an OC Spray Course [Image 5 of 15]

    George Washington Sailors Participate in an OC Spray Course

    JAPAN

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) Airman Apprentice Jason Tau, from Denver, assigned to air department’s arresting gear launch and recovery division onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), hits a bag with a baton during security reaction force basic training after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) at Purdy Fitness Center on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 15, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 21:27
    Photo ID: 8976004
    VIRIN: 250415-N-VX022-1576
    Resolution: 4921x3515
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: JP
    Security
    CVN 73
    OC Spray
    SRF-B
    Training

