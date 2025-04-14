Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Men's Gymnastics MPSF Championship 2025 [Image 18 of 20]

    USAFA Men's Gymnastics MPSF Championship 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Erich Upton celebrates after performing on the still rings during the MPSF Championship at the Cadet Gym in Colorado Springs, Colo. on April 5, 2025. Air Force finished fourth with a score of 313.350. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 16:58
    Photo ID: 8975742
    VIRIN: 250405-F-HI801-2068
    Resolution: 4635x3090
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, USAFA Men's Gymnastics MPSF Championship 2025 [Image 20 of 20], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Academy
    Falcons
    Air Force
    Gymnastics
    Athletics
    Colorado Springs

