USAFA Men's Tennis vs #65 New Mexico 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Jack Brown prepares to make a forehand return during a match against #65 University of New Mexico at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. on April 5, 2025. Air Force completed the upset over New Mexico 4-3 by narrowly winning the final match of the day. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)