USAFA Men's Gymnastics MPSF Championship 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Charlie Miles performs on the high bar during the MPSF Championship at the Cadet Gym in Colorado Springs, Colo. on April 5, 2025. Air Force finished fourth with a score of 313.350. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)
|04.04.2025
|04.15.2025 16:58
|8975735
|250405-F-HI801-2019
|2823x1882
|1.67 MB
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|2
|0
