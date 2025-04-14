USAFA Men's Gymnastics MPSF Championship 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Erich Upton prepares to preform on the parallel bars during the MPSF Championship at the Cadet Gym in Colorado Springs, Colo. on April 5, 2025. Air Force finished fourth with a score of 313.350. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)