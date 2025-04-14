USAFA Men's Tennis vs #65 New Mexico 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Jack Brown prepares to make a forehand return during a match against #65 University of New Mexico at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. on April 5, 2025. Air Force completed the upset over New Mexico 4-3 by narrowly winning the final match of the day. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 16:58
|Photo ID:
|8975732
|VIRIN:
|250405-F-HI801-1157
|Resolution:
|4040x2693
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
