    USAFA Men's Tennis vs #65 New Mexico 2025 [Image 10 of 20]

    USAFA Men's Tennis vs #65 New Mexico 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Jack Brown prepares to make a forehand return during a match against #65 University of New Mexico at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. on April 5, 2025. Air Force completed the upset over New Mexico 4-3 by narrowly winning the final match of the day. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    This work, USAFA Men's Tennis vs #65 New Mexico 2025 [Image 20 of 20], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Academy
    Falcons
    Air Force
    Athletics
    Colorado Springs
    Men's Tennis

