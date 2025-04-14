USAFA Men's Gymnastics MPSF Championship 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Charlie Miles performs on the still rings during the MPSF Championship at the Cadet Gym in Colorado Springs, Colo. on April 5, 2025. Air Force finished fourth with a score of 313.350. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)