Barksdale Quarterly Awards 2025

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the Noncommissioned Officer of the Fourth Quarter award to U.S. Air Force Maj. Marsha Bennet, 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron, on behalf of Staff Sgt. Marianne Sterling, 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 7, 2025. The Quarterly Awards Ceremony recognizes exceptional Airmen and civilians for their accomplishments every quarter of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)