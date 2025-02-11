Barksdale Quarterly Awards 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the Team of the Fourth Quarter award to the Deployment and Distribution Flight, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron. The Quarterly Awards Ceremony recognizes exceptional Airmen and civilians for their accomplishments every quarter of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)