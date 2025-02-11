Barksdale Quarterly Awards 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the Civilian Category One of the Fourth Quarter award to Brian Whitener, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 7, 2025. The Quarterly Awards Ceremony recognizes exceptional Airmen and civilians for their accomplishments every quarter of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)