Barksdale Quarterly Awards 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the Volunteer of the Fourth Quarter award to Sharon Dewitt, 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 7, 2025. The Quarterly Awards Ceremony recognizes exceptional Airmen and civilians for their accomplishments every quarter of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)