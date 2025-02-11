Barksdale Quarterly Awards 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, presents the Company Grade Officer of the Fourth Quarter award to U.S. Air Force Col. Bernabe Whitfield, 2nd Maintenance Group, on behalf of Capt. Nathan Eckerdt, 20th Bomber Generation Squadron, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 7, 2025. The Quarterly Awards Ceremony recognizes exceptional Airmen and civilians for their accomplishments every quarter of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)