    86th AW recognizes annual award nominees [Image 7 of 8]

    86th AW recognizes annual award nominees

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil I. Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, recognizes the accomplishments of U.S. Airmen and civilians assigned to the 86th AW during an annual awards ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. Annual award nominees were selected based on their work performance and airmanship in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    This work, 86th AW recognizes annual award nominees [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

