86th AW recognizes annual award nominees

U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil I. Musa, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, recognizes the accomplishments of U.S. Airmen and civilians assigned to the 86th AW during an annual awards ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. Annual award nominees were selected based on their work performance and airmanship in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)