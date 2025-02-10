86th AW recognizes annual award nominees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard present colors during the 2024 86th Airlift Wing Annual Awards Ceremony, held to recognize exceptional airmen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. Leaders from the 86th AW recognized the award winners and nominees for their hard work and dedication throughout 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)