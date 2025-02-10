86th AW recognizes annual award nominees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil I. Musa, right, 86th Airlift Wing deputy commander, presents medallions to nominees for the 86th AW Annual Awards Ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. The ceremony recognized 12 award winners as well as all the nominees from the 86th AW for their accomplishments and contributions over the last year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)