    86th AW recognizes annual award nominees [Image 1 of 8]

    86th AW recognizes annual award nominees

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Medallions lay on a table awaiting presentation for award nominees at the 86th Airlift Wing Annual Awards Ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany Feb. 7, 2025. The ceremony recognized exceptional Airmen and civilians for their accomplishments over the past year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 03:49
    Photo ID: 8867211
    VIRIN: 250207-F-TO537-1022
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th AW recognizes annual award nominees [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ramstein AB
    Excellence
    Community
    86 AW
    Annual Awards

