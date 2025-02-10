86th AW recognizes annual award nominees

Medallions lay on a table awaiting presentation for award nominees at the 86th Airlift Wing Annual Awards Ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany Feb. 7, 2025. The ceremony recognized exceptional Airmen and civilians for their accomplishments over the past year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 03:49
|Photo ID:
|8867211
|VIRIN:
|250207-F-TO537-1022
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
