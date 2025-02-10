86th AW recognizes annual award nominees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Team Ramstein member receives a rose from U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th AW command chief, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. The ceremony recognized nominees and award winners for their accomplishments and contributions in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)