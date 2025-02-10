86th AW recognizes annual award nominees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 86th Airlift Wing award nominees receive medallions from the 86th AW command team during the 86th AW Annual Awards Ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. The ceremony began with each nominee receiving a medallion to recognize their accomplishments in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)