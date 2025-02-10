Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and Arizona native, leaves his coin at the United Service Organization’s office during his tour of the Indo Pacific region at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 7,2024. The commandant and sergeant major of the Marine Corps visited essential units and installations in the Indo-Pacific region to observe and discuss base capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)