Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and a Missouri native, meets with Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a Pennsylvania native, during a tour of the Indo-Pacific region, at MCAS Iwakuni Japan, Sept. 7, 2024. The commandant and sergeant major of the Marine Corps visited essential units and installations in the Indo-Pacific region to observe and discuss base capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 01:18
    Photo ID: 8867121
    VIRIN: 240907-M-HK148-2594
    Resolution: 3413x5120
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Commandant
    Marines
    Indo-Pacom
    U.S. Japan Alliance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download