Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and a Missouri native, meets with Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a Pennsylvania native, during a tour of the Indo-Pacific region, at MCAS Iwakuni Japan, Sept. 7, 2024. The commandant and sergeant major of the Marine Corps visited essential units and installations in the Indo-Pacific region to observe and discuss base capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)