Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and Arizona native, poses with a group picture with the senior enlisted leadership of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during his tour of the Indo-Pacific region, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 7,2024. The commandant and sergeant major of the Marine Corps visited essential units and installations in the Indo-Pacific region to observe and discuss base capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)