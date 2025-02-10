Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 2 of 8]

    Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and Arizona native, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Zachary Smith, the air transportation division staff noncommissioned officer, and Texas native, during his tour of the Indo-Pacific region at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 7,2024. The commandant and sergeant major of the Marine Corps visited essential units and sections of installations around the Indo-Pacom region to observe and discuss base capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 01:18
    Photo ID: 8867122
    VIRIN: 240907-M-HK148-1529
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

