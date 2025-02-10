Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and Arizona native, meets with the senior leadership of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during his tour of the Indo-Pacific region, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 7,2024. The commandant and sergeant major of the Marine Corps visited essential units and installations in the Indo-Pacific region to observe and discuss base capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)