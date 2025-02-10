Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 7 of 8]

    Marine Corps Commandant and Sergeant Major visit MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and Arizona native, poses for a group picture with Marines from the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Distribution Management Office during his tour of the Indo-Pacific region, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 7,2024. The commandant and sergeant major of the Marine Corps visited essential units and installations in the Indo-Pacific region to observe and discuss base capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 01:18
    Photo ID: 8867136
    VIRIN: 240907-M-HK148-8196
    Resolution: 6352x4235
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    U.S. Japan Alliance,USMC, Commandant, Marines, MCAS Iwakuni, Indo-Pacom

