Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025

Students’ winning art pieces are displayed together as part of art collage from an art awards presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Japan, Feb. 06, 2025. The air station presented awards for its monthly art competition in which students attending schools at the air station showcase their artistic talent through different art mediums. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)