Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, left, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, and Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, the MCAS Iwakuni sergeant major, and a Texas native, pose for a photo with a student from Matthew C. Perry High School during the art awards presentation at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 06, 2025. The air station presented awards for its monthly art competition in which students attending schools at the air station showcase their artistic talent through different art mediums. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)