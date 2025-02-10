Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025 [Image 1 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, left, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, and Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, the MCAS Iwakuni sergeant major, and a Texas native, pose for a photo with a student from Matthew C. Perry Primary School during the art awards presentation at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 06, 2025. The air station presented awards for its monthly art competition in which students attending schools at the air station showcase their artistic talent through different art mediums. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 00:39
    Photo ID: 8867096
    VIRIN: 250206-M-RY694-1034
    Resolution: 3585x5378
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Awards
    Art
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Recognition
    Art Awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download