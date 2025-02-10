Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025

A student from Matthew C. Perry High School poses for a photo with her artwork during an art awards presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 06, 2025. The air station presented awards for its monthly art competition in which students attending schools at the air station showcase their artistic talent through different art mediums. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)
|02.06.2025
|02.12.2025 00:39
|8867100
|250206-M-RY694-1120
|3083x4625
|1.3 MB
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|1
|0
