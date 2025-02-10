Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A student from Iwakuni Intermediate School describes her artwork to guests after an art awards presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 06, 2025. The air station presented awards for its monthly art competition in which students attending schools at the air station showcase their artistic talent through different art mediums. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)