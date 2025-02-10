Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni February Art Awards 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, left, the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni sergeant major, and a Texas native, listens as a student from Matthew C. Perry High School describes her artwork during an art awards presentation at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 06, 2025. The air station presented awards for its monthly art competition in which students attending schools at the air station showcase their artistic talent through different art mediums. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)