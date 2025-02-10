Bay County Junior Leadership Bay visit Tyndall AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jakyree Ramsey, 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron mission systems operator, provides a brief to a group of Junior Leadership Bay students at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2025. The students met with members of the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron and received briefings on the E-9 A, QF-16 Full Scale Ariel Target and the BQM-16 A subscale drone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)