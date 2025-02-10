Bay County Junior Leadership Bay visit Tyndall AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Junior Leadership Bay student sits in the cockpit of an E-9A Widget while on a tour at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2025. The students met with members of the 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron and received briefings on the E-9 A, QF-16 Full Scale Ariel Target and the BQM-16 A subscale drone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)