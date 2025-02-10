Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bay County Junior Leadership Bay visit Tyndall AFB [Image 2 of 6]

    Bay County Junior Leadership Bay visit Tyndall AFB

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Braxton Balch, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, provides a demonstration to a group of Junior Leadership Bay students at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2025. During their visit, the group received a tour of Fire Station One and briefings on the department's machinery and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 15:38
    Photo ID: 8866257
    VIRIN: 250204-F-NF392-1015
    Resolution: 3869x2574
    Size: 817.48 KB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    ACC
    Community Engagement
    Bay County
    Team Tyndall

