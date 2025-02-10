Bay County Junior Leadership Bay visit Tyndall AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Braxton Balch, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, provides a demonstration to a group of Junior Leadership Bay students at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2025. During their visit, the group received a tour of Fire Station One and briefings on the department's machinery and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)