    Bay County Junior Leadership Bay visit Tyndall AFB [Image 3 of 6]

    Bay County Junior Leadership Bay visit Tyndall AFB

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force SSgt Nathaniel Dressler, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, assists students from Junior Leadership Bay with a fire hose demonstration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2025. The students took turns practicing knocking down cones with the fire hoses to get a sense of the force they can produce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 15:38
    Photo ID: 8866258
    VIRIN: 250204-F-NF392-1216
    Resolution: 5768x3838
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bay County Junior Leadership Bay visit Tyndall AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Community Engagement
    Bay County
    Team Tyndall

