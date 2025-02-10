Bay County Junior Leadership Bay visit Tyndall AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force SSgt Nathaniel Dressler, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, assists students from Junior Leadership Bay with a fire hose demonstration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2025. The students took turns practicing knocking down cones with the fire hoses to get a sense of the force they can produce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)